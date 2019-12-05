|
Mary Frances Morgan
Seaview - Mary Frances Morgan, 93, wife of the late James P. Morgan and a resident of Seaview, VA, formerly of Cheriton, VA, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence. A native of Uniontown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Tiberio Vicites and the late Filomena Genovese Vicites. She was a retired toll collector for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.
She is survived by a son, Chuck Churn and his wife, Tina, of Seaview; four grandchildren, Leslie Williams and her husband, Dereck, of Norfolk, Carey Voetberg of Wake Forrest, NC, Erika Hinman and her husband, Josh, of Seaview, and Brandi Etz of Parksley, VA; and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Vicites.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or St. Charles Catholic Church, 549 Randolph Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019