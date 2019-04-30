|
|
Mary Fulton
Salisbury - Mary Davis Fulton, of Salisbury, MD., died Thursday April 18, 2019. Born in Clarksburg West Virginia, she was a daughter of Okey and Esther Davis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Davis and Jack Davis and two sisters, Francis Talkington and Laura Lemasters and one grandson William Gordon Fulton, and son-in-law Stephen Shock.
She is survived by one son, Richard Fulton, two daughters Molly Shock and Nancy Fulton, and three grandsons, Geoffrey Fulton, William Shock (Jessica) and Richard Shock (Jill) and great granddaughter, Lizzie.
She was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church in which she served in many charities. A memorial graveside service will be held in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019