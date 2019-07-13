|
|
Mary G. Adkins
Marion Station - Mary Gay Adkins, 89, of Marion Station, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield.
Born in Crisfield on August 6, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Ewing and Agnes Nock Reese.
A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1946, she worked many years as secretary and bookkeeper for the former Tull & Price Real Estate. Prior, she was secretary at the former Carvel Hall Cutlery.
She was an active member of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her "Golden Girls" Bridge Club, knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and she was a great cook. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Norman Lee "Sonny" Adkins of Marion Station; three sons, Don Adkins and wife Judy of Grasonville, and Steve Adkins and wife Carol, and Gene Adkins and wife Linda, all of Salisbury; a sister, Marilee Saunders of Crisfield; seven grandchildren, Lauren Greenhalgh and husband Charlie, Andy Adkins, Erin Catron and husband Jonathan, Chris Adkins and wife Shannon, Emily Basham and husband Ben, Sarah Batchelor and husband Luke, and Stanley Adkins; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other close relatives.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Lynn Adkins; three brothers, Harvey, Bernard and Rev. Percy Reese; and two sisters, Mary Theresa Clark and Marilyn Atkins.
A funeral service will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2 PM at Rehoboth Presbyterian Church where a visitation will be one hour prior. Pastors Kirk Dausman and Steve Adkins will officiate. Interment will follow in Rehoboth Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rehoboth Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, c/o Robert Hess, 32203 Hess Road, Marion Station, MD 21838.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019