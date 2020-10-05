1/
Mary Harmon
Mary Harmon

Keller - Mary D. Harmon, 69, of Keller, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Onancock, Virginia, Mary was the beloved daughter of the late George Finney and Mary M. Finney. She was affectionately known as "Mom", "Grandma," or "Aunt Doe". Mary was united in holy matrimony to the late Clarence Harmon, Sr. Mary was employed at Kluis's Nursey, Redwood Gables Restaurant, and the Country Club throughout her life.

Funeral services were held at the Gaskins Chapel A.M. E. Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.

Those left to cherish her memories are: her children, Sheila Johnson, Clarence Harmon, Jr., Mary Scarborough, Shawn Harmon, Schanell Harmon, and Marcus Harmon; twenty-four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her companion, Elliot King; six sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2020.
