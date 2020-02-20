|
|
Mary Holden
Temperanceville - Mary I. Holden, 65, of Temperanceville, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in Temperanceville, Virginia, Mary was the daughter of the late James and Louveller Laws Godwin. She was affectionately known as "Mary Honest" by her family and friends. Mary united in holy matrimony to the late Norman W. Holden on September 15, 1990 and together they spent twenty wonderful years. She was employed at Eastern Shore Seafood for over thirty years until her health failed. She also volunteered with the Democratic Party.
Funeral services were held at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, Virginia, with Rev Richard Holland officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Mary Honest leaves to cherish her memories: her three daughters, Tara Knox, Martia Colmon, Keyshonda Holden; four god-children; three grandchildren; five brothers, Norris Godwin, Kennie Godwin, Calvin Godwin, James Godwin, and William Shrieves; one sister, Vanessa Jackson; and a host of special sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020