Mary J. Judd
Crisfield - Mary Jane Judd, 76, of Crisfield passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home.
Born in Baltimore on September 6, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Willis and Mary Voss Willis. She had been making her home in Crisfield since 1998. Her husband, Eric Winfield Judd, preceded her in death on June 23, 2001.
She was a retired Executive Assistant at Praxair in Baltimore and was a member of the Crisfield Lioness Lions Club and the Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044.
Mary enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling, and she loved her dogs.
She is survived by her partner, Marion "Bud" Jones of Crisfield and his family, Marion "Lee" Jones, Jr. and Steve Jones, both of Virginia, Todd Jones of Colorado, Gene Jones of Richmond and Craig Jones of North Carolina. She is also survived by two special cousins, Joyce Sikora of Crisfield and Gail Lemay of Marion; and many other cousins and close friends.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in her memory be made to the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020