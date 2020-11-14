Mary Jane Buckley Guensch
Mary Jane Buckley Guensch dies at 77
Mary Jane passed on the morning of 11/11/20. Her husband Ronald and daughter Laura were present with her at her home.
She leaves four grand daughters, Rebecca, Veronica, Rachel and Sarah. Originally from NJ she was a RN before retiring to Ocean Pines. She is survived by two sisters, Carol and Deborah and a brother James.
Mary Jane was active as an AGH volunteer and Home Health Aid, also enjoying good times with the Ocean Pines Red Hats.
There will be a service and memorial at a date to be determined.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.