Mary Jane Buckley Guensch dies at 77



Mary Jane passed on the morning of 11/11/20. Her husband Ronald and daughter Laura were present with her at her home.



She leaves four grand daughters, Rebecca, Veronica, Rachel and Sarah. Originally from NJ she was a RN before retiring to Ocean Pines. She is survived by two sisters, Carol and Deborah and a brother James.



Mary Jane was active as an AGH volunteer and Home Health Aid, also enjoying good times with the Ocean Pines Red Hats.



There will be a service and memorial at a date to be determined.









