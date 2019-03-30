|
Mary Jane Hoeffner
Santa Fe, NM - Mary Jane Hoeffner, known as Mrs. Hoeffner to generations of second graders at Columbian School in Hornell, NY and then to students in the Northampton School System on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, passed away on March 8th, just two months before her 92nd birthday. Mrs. Hoeffner's students in New York were residents of "Friendly Village" where Mrs. Hoeffner served as mayor for 30 years. She was devoted to "giving them a good start" and developing their reading skills. She spent many evenings employing her creativity to make flashcards appropriate to the holiday or to stories that the children were reading, so fish when Alice and Jerry and their dog Jip went Down the River Road to visit Fisherman Joe, apples when they visited Hilltop Farm. Her bulletin boards were masterpieces of imagination and invention. Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy were favorite subjects and she had cloth dolls made, almost the size of second graders, to bring their stories to life. Then there was the big Mother Goose and the Weatherman whose daily attire changed with outside conditions. Mrs. Hoeffner enjoyed story-time as much as the children. She entered all of their sorrows with love and compassion. Some students may also recall field trips to the dairy farm, the dairy, the fire house and the Post Office…. Others may remember her hot pink and orange lipsticks.
Mary Jane was the first person in her family to attend college and she took pride in the B.A. and M.A. in Education that she received from the State University of New York at Geneseo. Satisfaction in her professional life was second only to her love of her family. Mary Jane was the daughter of Daniel and Anna McCormick. She was one of eight children - Robert McCormick, Raymond McCormick, Ruth Hoeffner, her identical twin Mary Jean Lagonegro, Patricia Kline, Thomas McCormick and Ann O'Brien. She was married to Robert Hoeffner and they had a daughter Maryanne. In recent years, Mary Jane moved to Santa Fe, NM to be near Maryanne. Maryanne is grateful to her mother for her overestimation and unconditional love, for opening so many doors, and so many possibilities. Mary Jane loved her many nieces and nephews and counted Kathleen, Philip and Dan Hoeffner as her own children.
Mary Jane made many contributions to the communities to which she belonged. She was always ready to use her unique calligraphic hand to produce countless certificates, awards, invitations and acknowledgements. After 30 years of teaching in Hornell, Mary Jane moved to Eastville, Virginia where her husband, "Buck" Hoeffner, farmed. She continued to teach as a substitute teacher in the Northhampton School system. She was a volunteer for Literacy in America, addressing adult reading skills. She also discovered her entrepreneurial skills in Virginia and helped St. Charles Roman Catholic Church rebuild its social center. Once more her artistic nature expressed itself and she had the idea of raising funds by designing a throw celebrating the Eastern Shore. She and her fellow parishioners spent countless Saturdays selling lemonade and throws to tourists and locals alike. She also served as a lector and a flower arranger for the Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 30, 2019