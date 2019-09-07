|
Mary Jane (Wolfhope) Parker Hoffman
Salisbury - Mary Jane (Wolfhope) Parker Hoffman, 94, died on September 4, 2019 at Lakeside Assisted Living in Salisbury, where she had resided for the past three years.
Born June 8, 1925, in Frankstown Township, Hollidaysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen L. and Martha E. (Fisher) Wolfhope. Mary Jane moved to Salisbury, MD in 1948 from Baltimore after meeting her first husband, John R. "Jack" Parker. They married on November 25, 1948.
She is survived by three sisters; Eleanor Wrye of Tyrone, PA, Georgia A. Conrad of Lewis, DE and Irene Geesey of York, PA and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, John R. "Jack" Parker of Salisbury on July 31, 1991; her second husband, Charles L. Hoffman of Salisbury on February 17, 2011; four brothers, Eugene Wolfhope, Paul Wolfhope, Roy Wolfhope, and Phillip Wolfhope; and one sister, Florence (Wolfhope) Abrams.
A graduate of Alexandria High School, she was a member of the Class of 1942. During WWII, she worked for the Glen L. Martin Defense Contractor in Baltimore County, MD, from 1943-1948. She helped put the interior finishing touches on war planes. In 1949, she began her career in banking at the Union Trust Bank in Salisbury, MD. Mary Jane was first a teller, then a bank manager and later a bank executive. She retired from Signet Bank on April 1, 1989 after 40 years of service.
Mary Jane enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She was an avid collector of Christmas Ornaments. She loved decorating trees for Salisbury's Festival of Trees. Mary Jane had as many as 11 trees decorated at one time in her home in Fruitland. Her home and Christmas decorations were twice featured in Metropolitan Magazine.
Mary Jane was an active member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of VFW Post 194, and Moose Lodge both in Salisbury.
Mary Jane was a strong, caring and beautiful woman. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister and aunt.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 5 PM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. There will be a visitation two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Presbyterian Cemetery, Alexandria, PA at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda UMC Endowment Fund, 406 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 7, 2019