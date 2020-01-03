|
|
Mary Jane Parsons
Delmar - Mary Jane Parsons, 87, of Delmar, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late John Cedars and Marion Lombardo Cedars.
She moved to Jamestown, NY from Italy about 70 years ago in 1949. She was a member of the C&P Telephone Pioneers, Red Hat Club, and AARP. Mary Jane worked for C&P Telephone in Salisbury for over 20 years, then for Cavanaugh Ford, and lastly at the Maryland Material Center in the Wicomico County Library where she retired.She volunteered for the Salvation Army and the Town of Delmar. She enjoyed visiting nursing homes and sitting with many patients. She loved shopping bargains, seafood, especially crabs, bus trips to the outlets in PA, and dinner theaters in PA.
Mary Jane is survived by her loving daughter, Cynthia Fisher (Robert) of Delmar; a son, Richard Lee Parsons, Jr. of Fruitland; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Marie Schwier of Salisbury; and a brother, Charles Cedars (Elvira) of Newport, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Lee Parsons, Sr. in 2003; a son, Edward John Parsons; and a brother, John Cedars.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:30 am at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury with Rev. Barry Groh officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Monday at the Holloway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or Salvation Army, P.O. Box 3235, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020