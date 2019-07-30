|
Mary Jean Webster
Allen - On Friday, July 26th 2019 our beloved Jeanne went home to be with The Lord after a very brief illness.
Jeanne was the daughter of the late Ada Lundgren. She is survived by her life partner, Rolan Waters, sons Rich Webster (Daria), Randy Webster (Angie), daughter Carole Webster (John), step children F. Rolan Waters (Judith), Tracy Southard (Craig) and Laurie Darby (Mark). In addition she is also survived by a brother Bert Lundgren and sister Lorraine Lankford, grandchildren Ashleigh Campbell, Chelsea, Alison, Katelyn, Haley, Shelby and R.J. Webster, Sarah Horner, Tyler Elliott, Emily and Evan Darby, Camden, Olivia and Cove Waters plus numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jeanne worked for and retired from the Holly Center. She was a member of the Red Men Tony Tank Lodge #149, the Salisbury Moose Lodge #654, the American Legion Post #94 and the Eastern Shore Bluegrass Association.
She loved her family first and foremost. She loved Bingo, Nascar, NY Yankees, Philadelphia Eagles and especially bird watching through her living room windows. She especially enjoyed attending wit Bluegrass concerts and festivals with Rolan.
Services will be held at the Hinman Funeral Home on July 31 at 2:00 p.m, where friends may call from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery Crisfield, MD immediately following the service.
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019