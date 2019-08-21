Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Mary Johnson


1938 - 2019
Mary Johnson Obituary
Mary Johnson

Greenbush - Mary E. Johnson, 80, of Greenbush, departed this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Accomack County, Mary was the daughter of the late James and Helen Moore. She was married to the late Richard Johnson, Sr. She was affectionately known as "Mary Lizzy", "Mrs. Mary", and even "Mary Shout" by her family and friends. Mary was employed by Vankastern Farms and Taylor and Fulton, to name a few.

Funeral services were held at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, Inc., New Church, VA, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Interment was in the Metropolitan-Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Daisey M. Edmunds, Richard Johnson, Margaret Johnson, David Johnson, Mary Johnson, and Patricia Johnson; one daughter-in-law, Betty Johnson; one brother-in-law, Henry Tankard; nineteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; twelve great, great-grandchildren; special friend, Nanny Douglas; special companion, Lily; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019
