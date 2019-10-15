Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Stones Church
31695 Winterplace Parkway
Salisbury, MD
1938 - 2019
Mary K. Magoon Obituary
Mary K. Magoon

Salisbury - Mary Naomi Keough Magoon, 81, of Salisbury, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 9, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia on March 25, 1938 to her late parents Paul and Genevieve Keough.

Mary graduated from West Catholic Girls High School in 1956. She met her husband of 61 years, Joseph Magoon, while growing up in Philadelphia, PA. The family moved to Salisbury in 1973 and have resided here ever since. Mary was an excellent cook and always prepared elaborate Sunday dinner meals, cooking love right into the food.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Joseph (Debbie), John, and Jeffrey; "Gommie" to two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00PM at Living Stones Church, 31695 Winterplace Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
