Mary L. Bounds
Newark MD - Mary Louise Bounds, age 89, made her final journey home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Newark, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Russell Bradford, and Mazie Parker Bradford. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas W. Bounds in 2011, and her son James Brooks Bounds in 2019. Surviving are her children, Thomas R. Bounds and Bonnie L. Ward. There are eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great- great grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Also preceding her in death were siblings Hilton Bradford and Betty Barbely.
Mary had been a homemaker. She was a member of Bowen United Methodist Church. Mary's hobbies were making the best pies on the Eastern Shore, although she never cooked anything that wasn't loved. She was happiest surrounded by family and friends. She loved to swing or rock on her front porch listening to country gospel music with a glass of sweet tea in one hand and a crotchet needle in the other. Mary's home was a place where everyone was invited, and everyone was cherished and loved.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Rev. Tina Whaley will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bowen Cemetery in Newark. A donation in her memory may be sent to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
