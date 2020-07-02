Mary Lee Cossairt
Salisbury - Mary Lee Cossairt passed away on June 24, 2020. Born in 1943 in Brunswick, MD, was the daughter of the late Mary Virginia Albert and Edward Lee Albert. Mary Lee is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Larry Cossairt, daughter, Desiree West Cossairt and her wife Amy West Cossairt; grandchildren, Rylan Ellyana West Cossairt and Richard Wyatt Davey.
Mary Lee started her secretarial career expeditiously after graduating from Brunswick High in '61, at the Naval Dept in Washington DC. She continued her career at Ft. Detrick where she met Joe. In 1992, she retired from the Judge Advocate General's Office in Aberdeen, MD. Said "My daughter was my greatest accomplishment", on the day before she went home. The family will be in touch regarding the details of a future celebration of life.
Mary Lee was certainly one of a kind. Everyone that ever knew her, adored her immensely. Even though she only gave birth once, she had many children who called her "MOM". She was the one we all went to, to talk to, about anything. And without judgement, she would always just listen. Her words were always so passionate and heartfelt, that anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path, was immediately taken by her charm, honesty, and her "feel better" remedies of thoughtful advice. She never had anything negative to say about anyone.
Mary Lee believed that our differences made us unique, especially when someone's view was different than her own. She was strong in her convictions and was confident in her life's decisions. She always put her loved ones before herself, and her daughter and granddaughter were the loves of her life. She did her very best every single day to show her family how much she loved them, and we certainly knew.
Mary Lee played a very passionate role in advocating for lost and forgotten animals. During her lifetime, she spent countless hours involved in the safe relocation of shelter animals. She was selfless, and always offered help to anyone in need, whether she knew them or not. Mary Lee was one of those people, that just made you feel good just by being in her presence. Her positive outlook on life was almost surreal, she could find the silver lining in any situation, and it would change the way you looked at things. Being around her would make anyone want to be the best version of themselves, because that is what she brought out in people.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804.