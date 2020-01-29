|
Mary Linn Crowley
Salisbury - Mary Linn Crowley, 64, of Salisbury passed on January 24, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1955 in Salisbury to her late parents, William Thomas Albright and Mary Ella Walter Albright. She was the wife of Thomas Hugh Crowley.
Mary was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School. Earlier in her career, she worked with Peninsula Orthopedics and later with the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles, earning honors from the State of Maryland for her many years of service. Mary was devout in her faith and was a member at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She and Thomas were frequent attendees of the early Mass at St. Francis. In her free time, she enjoyed reading books, especially by Patrick Taylor, and playing golf. She also had great expertise cooking and especially loved making homemade pasta.
In addition to her husband, Thomas Hugh Crowley, she is survived by her brother, Will (Nancy) Albright and their 2 children. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jan Albright.
A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Chris LaBarge. Interment will take place immediately following at Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Coastal Hospice, or Visiting Angels Home Care.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020