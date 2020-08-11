Mary Littleton



Laurel - Mary E. Littleton, age 89, of Laurel, passed away on August 8, 2020 at Delmar Nursing Home. Born in Greenbackville, Virginia, on August 16, 1930, she is the daughter of the late Kinzer and Bessie Young. In her younger years, she enjoyed waitressing and later she worked and retired from the insurance industry as an agent. Mary enjoyed reading and gardening. She had a "Green Thumb", and knew every specie of flowers and plants by name. She is survived by her sons; John Littleton, Sr., and his wife Debbie, and Herman Littleton, Jr.; grandchildren, Teresa Melvin, John Littleton, Jr., Herman Littleton III, Christopher Littleton, and Amber Littleton; brothers, Warren Young and Robert Young; several great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Herman Littleton, Sr.; sister Hannah Taylor and her granddaughter Heather Littleton. A walk through visitation will be held on Friday, August 14th from 10:00 am-11:00 am at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, Delaware 19956. A graveside service will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel at 11:30 am. Pastor Jay Revel will officiate.









