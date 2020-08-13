Mary Lou Melvin Taylor
Chincoteague Island, VA - Mary Lou Melvin Taylor, 59, of Chincoteague Island, VA went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on August 12, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Nassawadox, VA on March 28, 1961 to Bobby and Susie (Taylor) Melvin.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving spouse David Taylor of Chincoteague Island, VA; daughter, Heather Daisey and her significant other Ben Bundick of Chincoteague Island, VA; mother, Susie T. Melvin of Chincoteague Island, Va; step son, David Taylor, Jr. of Roanoke Rapids, NC; sister, Lori Goutremont of Chincoteague Island, VA; Nephew, Derek Melvin and his wife Tina of Lanexa, VA; Niece, Samantha Melvin of Chincoteague Island, Va; sister-in-law, Bonnie Custis and her husband Bill of Cashville, VA, Tammie Sterner and her husband Bryan of Mappsville, VA; niece-in-law, Casey Johnson and her significant other Dalton Elliott and children of Chincoteague Island, VA, Nikki Murawski and her husband Jared and children of Hartford, CT; several cousins and a host of family and friends that loved her. She will be greatly missed by her fur babies, Seamus and Punkin.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby L. Melvin, brother, John Melvin, late husband, Ronnie Lee Williams, grandparents, Florence and John Taylor and Pansy and Robert Melvin and several aunts and uncles whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2:00 pm at the Salyer Funeral Home, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Rev. Mark Layne, officiating.
Burial will take place in the Daisey Cemetery Church Street Chincoteague Island, VA.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Riverside Cancer Center 20480 Market Street Onancock, Va 23417. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made at www.salyerfh.com
.