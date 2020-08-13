1/1
Mary Lou Melvin Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Melvin Taylor

Chincoteague Island, VA - Mary Lou Melvin Taylor, 59, of Chincoteague Island, VA went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on August 12, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Nassawadox, VA on March 28, 1961 to Bobby and Susie (Taylor) Melvin.

Mary Lou is survived by her loving spouse David Taylor of Chincoteague Island, VA; daughter, Heather Daisey and her significant other Ben Bundick of Chincoteague Island, VA; mother, Susie T. Melvin of Chincoteague Island, Va; step son, David Taylor, Jr. of Roanoke Rapids, NC; sister, Lori Goutremont of Chincoteague Island, VA; Nephew, Derek Melvin and his wife Tina of Lanexa, VA; Niece, Samantha Melvin of Chincoteague Island, Va; sister-in-law, Bonnie Custis and her husband Bill of Cashville, VA, Tammie Sterner and her husband Bryan of Mappsville, VA; niece-in-law, Casey Johnson and her significant other Dalton Elliott and children of Chincoteague Island, VA, Nikki Murawski and her husband Jared and children of Hartford, CT; several cousins and a host of family and friends that loved her. She will be greatly missed by her fur babies, Seamus and Punkin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby L. Melvin, brother, John Melvin, late husband, Ronnie Lee Williams, grandparents, Florence and John Taylor and Pansy and Robert Melvin and several aunts and uncles whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2:00 pm at the Salyer Funeral Home, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Rev. Mark Layne, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Daisey Cemetery Church Street Chincoteague Island, VA.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Riverside Cancer Center 20480 Market Street Onancock, Va 23417. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made at www.salyerfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chincoteague Beacon from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. - Chincoteague
6327 Church Street
Chincoteague, VA 23336
757-336-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. - Chincoteague

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved