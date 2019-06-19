Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson's United Methodist Church Cemetery
Exmore - Mary Louise Bayly, 100, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Cape Charles, VA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Berchtold and the late Susie Ashby Berchtold. She was a homemaker and member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Lloyd Mapp Bayly III of Nassawadox. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd M. Bayly, Jr., a son, James Ashby Bayly, and a sister, Margaret Berchtold Hickman.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Johnson's United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Association of Retarded Citizens of the Eastern Shore, c/o Eastern Shore Community Services Board, P.O. Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350 or Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019
