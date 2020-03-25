|
|
Mary Louise Figgs
Salisbury - Mary Louise Figgs, 95, of Salisbury, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the John B. Parsons Home. Born in Salisbury, MD on November 30, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Perry L. Horsman and Esther Murray Horsman.
She was a former member of the Salvation Army Senior Center and volunteered at PRMC for 17 years. She retired after 10 years as a machine operator in 1987 from Dresser Industries. She was the first woman union employee to retire. Previously, she had worked for S&H Green Stamps and Martin Schwartz. She enjoyed helping family and friends, assisting them with transportation to and from medical appointments.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Linda Nobbs, of Fruitland, Maryland; a son, Robert P. Figgs, Sr. and his wife, Denise of Vieques, Puerto Rico; 3 grandchildren, Kenneth M. Nobbs of Texas, Kelly Melissa Duffy and her husband Orlando of Tennessee, and Robert P. Figgs, Jr.; 3 great-grandchildren, Brooke A. Coulbourn of Tennessee, Malachi Figgs and Cameron Figgs; brother William Horsman and his wife Rachel of Allen, Maryland; sister-in-law Joyce of Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Figgs in 1976, brothers, Philip Horsman and Walter L. Horsman, sister-in-law Elizabeth Figgs, and granddaughter-in-law Poppy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may go to John B. Parsons Community Activity, 300 Lemmon Hill Ln, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, visit www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020