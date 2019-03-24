Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church
Fruitland, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church
Fruitland, MD
Mary M. McBride

Mary M. McBride Obituary
Mary M. McBride

Delmar - Mary M. McBride, 73, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 am at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church in Fruitland. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the churchyard.

Arrangements are in the care of The Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. For a complete obituary as well as to leave online condolences, please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019
