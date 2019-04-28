Services
Christ United Methodist Church
3401 Mooresville Rd
Salisbury, NC 28147
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McCabe Brown


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary McCabe Brown Obituary
Mary McCabe Brown

Salisbury, MD - Mary McCabe Brown, age 85, passed peacefully on April 20, 2019. Mary was born to Mary Eva and Harry Franklin McCabe, June 17, 1933 in Campbelltown, MD.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Mary Eva McCabe and Harry Franklin McCabe, eight siblings, daughter, Margo Barker, and husband, Neil "Buck" Brown.

She leaves as her legacy two children: Marcus Brown and wife Lisa, and Marcia Helms. She also leaves six grandchildren to cherish her memory: Shanan Rogers, Jennifer Pace, Amber Welsch and husband Jim, A.J. Watson, Collins Brown and wife Leah, and Jordan Watson. Great-grandchildren include Logan, Summer, Hailey, Dylan, Carolina, Cole, and Wyatt. She is also survived by her brother, Gene McCabe.

Buck and Mary were the proud owners of "Buck's Place", a store and restaurant located on the way to Assateague Island, where they were also members of Assateague Mobile Sportsfishermen's Association. Mary is also a retired Verizon employee and breast cancer survivor.

Mary's wishes were for her body to be donated to The Anatomy Board of Maryland for medical education and research.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Christ United Methodist. A family visitation will take place at 10:00 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am. A reception will follow. The family requests that donations be made to Women Supporting Women.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.