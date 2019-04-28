|
|
Mary McCabe Brown
Salisbury, MD - Mary McCabe Brown, age 85, passed peacefully on April 20, 2019. Mary was born to Mary Eva and Harry Franklin McCabe, June 17, 1933 in Campbelltown, MD.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Mary Eva McCabe and Harry Franklin McCabe, eight siblings, daughter, Margo Barker, and husband, Neil "Buck" Brown.
She leaves as her legacy two children: Marcus Brown and wife Lisa, and Marcia Helms. She also leaves six grandchildren to cherish her memory: Shanan Rogers, Jennifer Pace, Amber Welsch and husband Jim, A.J. Watson, Collins Brown and wife Leah, and Jordan Watson. Great-grandchildren include Logan, Summer, Hailey, Dylan, Carolina, Cole, and Wyatt. She is also survived by her brother, Gene McCabe.
Buck and Mary were the proud owners of "Buck's Place", a store and restaurant located on the way to Assateague Island, where they were also members of Assateague Mobile Sportsfishermen's Association. Mary is also a retired Verizon employee and breast cancer survivor.
Mary's wishes were for her body to be donated to The Anatomy Board of Maryland for medical education and research.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Christ United Methodist. A family visitation will take place at 10:00 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am. A reception will follow. The family requests that donations be made to Women Supporting Women.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019