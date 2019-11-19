|
|
Mary Patricia "Pat" Banks
Salisbury - Mary Patricia "Pat" Banks, 90, of Salisbury, MD passed on November 18, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1929 in Salisbury to her late parents, Royden S. Meise and Gladys M. Meise.
Pat grew up in the Shad Point area and graduated from Wicomico High School. In her younger years, she was proud to have worked at the Salvation Army Youth Club. Later in life, she was greatly involved in local politics as a member of the Democratic State Central Committee. Pat was also a member of the Wicomico Womens' Club. She was devout in her Catholic faith and worked in the St. Francis de Sales Church rectory for many years. In her free time, she loved to play bridge with her ladies group.
Pat is survived by her children, R. Alan (Shirley) Banks Jr. of Crisfield, Rodney L. Banks of Cambridge, Joan (Bill) King of Salisbury; grandchildren, Brian Banks, Eric Banks, Evan Banks, Dr. Katie Webb, Allison Banks, and Jennifer Dallam; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Bruce P. Banks; and 5 siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Salisbury VFW Post 194, 821 E William St, Salisbury, MD 21804.
