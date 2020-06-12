Mary ReedBelle Haven - Mary E. Reed, 75, of Belle Haven, Virginia, quietly transitioned from this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence.Born in Belle Haven, Mary was the daughter of the late Booker and Willie Mae Reid. She was affectionately known as "Myrrh Stump" by her children, who exhausted energy raising them. Mary was employed by the Kellam Enterprise for many years. They were her family as well.Private graveside services were held at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Painter, Virginia with Rev. Jesse Thomas officiating.She leaves to cherish her lifetime legacy: four sons, Levin, Lenell, Connell, and James; one daughter, Diane Walker; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one brother, Percy; four sisters, Geneva, Lillie, Rose and Carolyn; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.