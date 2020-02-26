|
|
Mary V. Tarleton
Salisbury - Mary V. Tarleton, 94, of here passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Lutherville, MD on August 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Mary Shock. Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She loved to garden and cook for her family and friends. She was a member of Rock Creek United Methodist Church in Chance, MD
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Tarleton in 2010.
She is survived by her son Edward "Tuter" (Marge) Tarleton of Princess Anne MD, and daughter Christine (Tony) Ruffo of Salisbury, MD, grandchildren, Andrea (Brian) Minerva of Salisbury, MD and Lauren (Kevin) Barnes of Cambridge, sister Helen Bosley of Lutherville, MD, brother Douglas Shock, special niece Dee Jackson and her husband Norman, and her beloved cat, Samantha Rose.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Services were private and interment was at Rock Creek Cemetery in Chance, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020