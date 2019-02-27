Services
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Wirth Obituary
Mary Wirth

Greenbush - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Wirth, 91, wife of the late Jay Stanley Wirth and a resident of Greenbush, VA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., including Order of the Eastern Star service. A visitation will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
