Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Maryanna Sweet


1942 - 2019
Maryanna Sweet Obituary
Maryanna Sweet

Hebron - Maryanna Carroll Sweet, 77, of Hebron, died on Friday, August 9, 2019 peacefully at Anchorage Nursing Home. Born on April 3, 1942 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Florence Greblauskas.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family or for a complete obituary, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 12, 2019
