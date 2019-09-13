|
Maryanne Stinchcomb
Salisbury - Maryanne Stinchcomb, 87, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home with her family. Born in Oil City, PA on November, 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Morehead Greenawalt and Jane Alexis Lafferty Greenawalt.
In 1947, she married the late William Theodore Clinger, to whom she was married for 30 years. Their love brought into this world their four children, Cheryl Anne Clinger Stephenson, the late William Theodore Clinger, Jr., the late Richard Mark Clinger, and the late Lisa Anne Clinger. In 1980 she married the late Raymond Dryden. Then in 2000, she married her late beloved husband, Robert Melvin Stinchcomb.
Maryanne had various occupations including an IBM operator for Union Trust in Baltimore, running her family pharmacy, a sales associate for Hess Apparel, and a sales associate for Apple Discount Drugs from which she retired in 2000. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church as well as Compassionate Friends. Maryanne loved traveling, gardening, and most of all being with her family.
In addition to her daughter, Maryanne is survived by her grandchildren: Mark A. Stephenson, Jr. (Stefani) of Baltimore, Kelly E. Stephenson of Salisbury, and Carrie M. Bell (Matt) of Salisbury; two great grandchildren, Jessica Stephenson and Finley Bell; two sisters, LaVonne "Bonnie" LeDonne of Salisbury and Judith Richardson of Canyon Country, CA; three sisters-in-laws, Suzi Clinger of Floyd, VA, Jean Clinger of Slippery Rock, PA, and Francis Miller of St. Charles, MO; and several step children, nieces, nephews & cousins throughout the country.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three children, Richard Mark Clinger, William Theodore Clinger, Jr., and Lisa Anne Clinger.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service and also on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00pm. Interment will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Joseph House, 812 Boundary St., Salisbury, MD 21804 and/or Compassionate Friends, 11320 Riverton Road, Mardela Springs, MD 21837.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019