Marybelle Catherine Long
Salisbury - Marybelle Catherine Long,86, of Salisbury passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home. Born July 27, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Peter and Pearl Smack.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated herself to her family. For many years she operated a family daycare, and enjoyed sewing and gardening.
She is survived by four daughters, Teresa Fernandez and her husband Edgar, Elaine Long, Debbie Harris and her husband Mike, and Faye Wilson; grandchildren, Whitney, Tommy, and Jenna Wilson, Lydia Sykes and her husband Everett, Holly Foreman, Bradley Gillis and his wife Kim, and Amanda Harris; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and his fiancé Hailee, Ian, Nadia, Dylan, Keris, Kingston, Jackson, Beau, and Hendrix; a great-great-granddaughter, Kendall; brother, Sidney Smack and his wife Darlene; sisters, June White and Peggy Horner; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carroll James Long in 2015; sons, Gary Edward Long and Victor Lee Long; brothers, Sonny, David, and Linwood Smack; and sister, Doris Norman.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11am at Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020