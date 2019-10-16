|
|
Matthew and Jacob Tull
Seaford - Matthew David Tull, age 26, of Seaford, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the son of Karen and Michael Tull and born on June 4, 1993.
Jacob Michael Tull, age 23, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1996, sharing a birthday with his great grandfather, the late Francis Turpin.
The boys are survived by their parents, Michael and Karen Tull and sister, Katelin Brinson and her husband Shane and Matt's girlfriend Kelsey Jansen; their grandparents, William and Ruth Tull of Laurel, their aunts and uncles, Susan and Dale Collins, Marcia Kile, Kathy and David Shockley and their children, Kaden, Koby, and Khloe, Kyle and Marjorie Lynch and their children, Logan, Vivienne, Asher and Ronan. The cousins and their families are many, but include, Monica Levine, Cody Kile, Amanda Robinson, Mary Faldulto, Megan Singleton, and Calvin Collins. Many other extended family members also survive them. They were preceded in death by their grandparents, Ronald and Elaine Lynch and uncle, Larry Kile as well great-grandparents Francis and Allice Turpin, Calvin and Edna Tull, Vinyl and Flossie Lynch, and Woodrow and Doris Boyce.
Matthew graduated from Sussex Technical High School in 2011. During his youth, he played Little League baseball, Pop Warner Football, and swam for SSA swim team. In high school, he swam for the Sussex Tech swim team and played in the band. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and attended the youth group there. Matthew was active in scouting from a Tiger Cub on and earned his Eagle Scout award in 2009. After high school, he attended Delaware Technical and Community College, completing the automotive technician program. He worked for Frederick Ford and Preston Ford using the skills he obtained.
Jacob graduated from Sussex Technical High School in 2014. During his youth, he played Little League baseball, Pop Warner football, and swam for SSA swim team where he later lifeguarded. In high school, He swam for the Sussex Tech swim team. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and attended the youth group there. Jacob followed in Matthew's footsteps in the cub scout program
and earned his Eagle Scout award in 2014. After high school, he attended Delaware Technical and Community College, completing the automotive technician program. Jacob worked at various shops including Shark's Service Center, Preston Ford and The Peterbilt Store.
Both Matthew and Jacob grew up on the farm, always helping their Dad and grandad, Bill, with maintenance and repairs as well as operating the farm equipment. In February 2017, Matthew and Jacob pursued their dreams of starting their own business. Tull's Unlimited quickly evolved into the renowned Delaware Diesel Performance. They continued to chase their passion as they began working full time in the business in the summer of 2018. They loved to work on customers vehicles and were always willing to help family and friends with any mechanical problem.
A visitation will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 West Market Street, Laurel, Delaware 19956 on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7:00 pm. A Memorial service will be held at Centenary Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Reverend Dean Perdue and Reverend Blair Hall will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make donations in memory of Matthew and Jacob Tull; to Delaware Technical and Community College, Owens Campus, to the new Diesel Mechanic Program, to keep their passion alive. Delaware Technical Community College, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown, Delaware 19947.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019