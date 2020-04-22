|
|
Matthew Ballard Cooper
Delmar - One of the brightest stars in our universe was extinguished as Matthew Ballard Cooper "Flea Dog," passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born May 23, 1964 in Washington, D.C., a son of Beverly and Gary Cooper of Delmar.
Matt graduated from Southern High School near Annapolis with the class of 1982. He was a sports enthusiast and a faithful fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins. Also known as Matt, Mateo, Flea and Flea Dog, he loved life and could light up a room wherever he went and will be remembered by so many who knew and loved him. He was an accomplished salesman and sold various products and services throughout his lifetime. God gave him the gift of a great smile and the ability to talk and sometimes talk very loud. Flea and his wife Denise opened "Bistro 54" in Delmar, where they met many wonderful and close friends. Along with friends, he was in the process of opening "Bin 54" wine bar in Delmar.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of almost 18 years, Denise (Cobb) Cooper; a brother and his wife, Mark and Karen Cooper of Bishopville and their children, Kristin Stortini of Rockville and Paul Stortini of Philadelphia; in-laws, Meredith and Daniel "Doc" Cobb of Delmar; and a brother-in-law and wife, Danny and Wendy Cobb and their children, Emily and Brendan of Ada, Michigan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of close friends. He is also survived by his six furry, four-legged "children," Prada, Meadow, Bistro, Oliver, Freckles and Louie, his beloved Shelties. He was preceded in death by grandparents, June and Ted Cooper and Helen and Lester Ballard; uncle, Lester "Pee-Wee" Ballard; and twin brothers who died in infancy.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, services and a celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, c/o Memorial Gifts, 3800 Reservoir Road NW, Washington, DC 20007 or by visiting https://www.medstarhealth.org
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020