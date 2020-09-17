Matthew Ballard "Flea Dog" Cooper



Delmar - The celebration of life for Matt Cooper will be held at Denise and Matt's home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A visitation will begin at 2pm with a service to follow at 3pm. Matt loved his home so this is a fitting tribute in true Matt fashion. The family asks that you dress very casual, with bright, vibrant colors, just as he always did. This celebration is for all of us as we remember his smile, his laugh, and his loud fast talking voice. As always, at their home, there will be plenty of food and drink available. Many memories will be shared with everyone. There is no doubt we will hear him say "Are you kidding me."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store