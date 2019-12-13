|
Matthew Maddox, Sr.
Princess Anne - Matthew Maddox. Sr. (83) was born on September 22, 1936, to the late Edward J. Maddox and Thresia C. (Hayman) Maddox in Princess Anne MD. He transitioned to eternal life Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at Costal Hospice by the Lake. He married his soulmate of 55 plus Annie (Mills) Maddox. He retired from Delmarva Power in 1994 after 30 years of service.
He leaves to cherish precious memories three children, Matthew (Ella Mae) Maddox Jr. of Seaford, Colette (Lloyd) Price Jr. of Salisbury, and Carlise Hill of Woodbridge, VA; four grandchildren Leanda and Cohren Price of Salisbury and Jordan and Anise Hill of Woodbridge, VA; two great-granddaughters Zaniyah Price and Carlynn Thomas of Salisbury, MD. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2 pm at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019