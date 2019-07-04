|
Matthew O. Summerlin, Jr.
Princess Anne - On June 30, 2019, Matthew Oliver (Mo) Summerlin, Jr., 65, passed away peacefully in Princess Anne, Maryland after a long struggle with amyloidosis and cancer surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Dr. Matthew Summerlin, Sr. and Jean (Smith). He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Valerie (Fuscsick); sister, Gayl Harner, and brother, David. He was a devoted father to Matthew Oliver III and his wife Lisa, Jason, and Brian and his wife Lindsey. Mo is survived by seven grandchildren, Savannah, Jameson, Matthew IV, Taylor, Ava, Tenley, and Mia.
Mo was born in Hagerstown, a graduate of Hagerstown Community College (1973) and University of Maryland College Park (1975). After ten years with the Baltimore City Police Department, he retired in 1995 from the Baltimore County Police Department. Following his retirement, he worked as an addiction counselor for EJAL Health Services for twenty plus years. He spent many years coaching Metro Baseball for the Carroll County Rangers. He loved fishing with his family and friends. Mo is remembered for his courage and compassion. He touched many lives and had many friends.
Mo never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services. Family will be gathering later to celebrate his life.
Mo never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services. Family will be gathering later to celebrate his life.
