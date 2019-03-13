Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Burial
Following Services
Wicomico Memorial Park
Salisbury, MD
Maureen E. Morris

Hebron - Maureen E. Morris, 81, of Hebron, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, peacefully at home. Born on March 26, 1937 in Michigan, she was the daughter of Michael and Louise Alloe.

Maureen was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her relatives and friends. No one could cook like her.

Maureen is survived by Daughter, Melinda (Rodney) Long; Two Sons, Brian (Peggy) Forester, Barry Forester; four grandchildren, Tyler Long, Sheila (Frankie (Fiance) Forester, Tony (Robin) Leto, Tracy (Chris) Pappenfort; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; Sister, Priscilla Atkinson; Special Friend, Ronnie White.

Maureen is preceded by Husband, Jack Lee Morris, Father, Michael Alloe, Mother, Louise Alloe.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
