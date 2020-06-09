Maureen H. (Foster) Grupper



Salisbury - Maureen Helen Grupper (Foster), 77, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, Salisbury, MD. A follower of Christ, who was unafraid to share her beliefs and maintained her faith until the end of her days. Born in Yeadon, PA on November 20, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Paul Foster, Sr., and Helen Foster (Maguire). She was the oldest of five siblings: Paul Foster, Jr., James Foster, William Foster (deceased), Helen Bauserman (Dennis), and Barbara Ruffner (deceased).



She graduated from Catonsville High School in 1961, then studied accounting and worked as a bookkeeper and auditor for several businesses in Baltimore, MD. In later years, she worked as a real estate agent in Lawton, OK. While living in Nuremburg Germany she was an Army wife, Department of Defense teacher, and BMX youth bicycle team manager. She traveled extensively while in Europe, seeing as many countries as time would allow. She was an outstanding cook and homemaker, and a big-hearted friend who loved to share her home with those in need of fellowship and a home-cooked meal.



In the 1990's, she was introduced to fabric arts, and focused her creative interests on tie-dye. She began making tie-dye tapestries, and found a market for them within the music community in Annapolis, MD. She began selling her art at local fairs and farmers markets. As interest grew for her work, her innate business acumen enabled her to launch 2 Dye 4 in 1993 in Ocean City, MD. 2 Dye 4 was a hot spot for tie-dye fans who sought out her custom-made designs. She was a successful small business owner for 15 years.



In 2007, she retired to focus on her grandchildren and other interests. In 2011, she felt an great sense of accomplishment when she completed an Associate of Ministry degree from Christian World College of Theology in Salisbury, MD.



She is survived by Ira Grupper, her beloved husband of 50 years, children Andrea Hall (Stefan), Rebecca Howe (Peter), and Ezra Grupper, grandchildren Abigail Hall, Miriam McIntosh (Dane), MaryBeth Hall, Sidney Grupper, Jake Howe, Kaelyn Grupper and Olivia Grupper, and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Marcie Grupper as well as many nieces and nephews, including beloved nephew Aaron Ruffner.



"Grammy," as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, will be fondly remembered for her big-hearted generosity, great culinary skills and summer Fam-Jams that always included a "tie-dye school" session in her garage.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Living Stones Church in Salisbury, MD.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Bridges for Peace, an organization that had a significant place in her heart. (P.O. Box 410037, Melbourne, FL 32941-0037)









