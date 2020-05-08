|
|
Maureen Melbourn Bounds
Salisbury - Maureen Melbourn Bounds, 77, died peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on May 2, 2020.
Born on December 8, 1942 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Pauline and George Melbourn, Maureen moved often with her family, attending high school in Salisbury, New York and Louisiana. She excelled in piano, dance and mathematics, finishing high school top of her class. Maureen graduated from University of Arkansas as a member of the Chi Omega sorority and with a degree in Mathematics in 1964. That summer she married her husband of 44 years, Edward Bounds Jr. During Eddie's assignment with the US Army, the couple was stationed in California where Maureen put her Mathematics degree to good use teaching junior high school students.
Upon returning to Salisbury, Maureen continued to teach Math at Bennett Junior High School. She also taught Sunday school at Asbury United Methodist Church and volunteered for many years with the Junior Board, holding several offices in the organization. A dedicated wife and mother, she raised her two daughters on the Eastern Shore and saw both off to college in Florida and Virginia.
Maureen embarked upon a successful real estate career in 1990 and excelled as a top agent in the Salisbury area for over 20 years. She served as a director with the Coastal Association of Realtors from 2004 until 2007. After her beloved Eddie passed away in 2008, Maureen soon moved to Atlanta to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Batie, brother-in-law Fred Batie, her daughters Annabeth Maura (Christopher) and Ashley Stanton (Todd), as well as five grandsons.
A memorial service will be held in Salisbury at such time as it is safe to gather to celebrate Maureen's life, and will be announced as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a charitable donation to The Parkinson's Foundation @ www.parkinson.org
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020