Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Maurice Adkins

Maurice Adkins Obituary
Maurice Adkins

Salisbury - Maurice "Buzz" Albert Adkins, Jr., 69, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. Born November 30, 1950 he was the son of the late Maurice and Gertrude Adkins.

Buzz enjoyed being outdoors, working in the yard, and watching football.

He is survived by his wife, June Adkins; son, Sean Adkins; two daughters, Bobbie Grady and Tammy Adkins; several grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothea Giberson and Donna White; mother-in-law, Vita Bowden; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Schevel and Norma Johnson.

A private service was held. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
