Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Maurice Brown Obituary
Maurice Brown

Eastville - Maurice Iliffe Brown, 87, a resident of Nassawadox, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox. A native of Eastville, VA, he was the son of the late Walter Bernard Brown and Sallie G. Iliffe Brown. Maurice was a retired carpenter.

He is survived by two nieces, Patricia Diem of Belle Haven, VA, and Annette Brown of Eastville; a nephew, Walter B Brown, III and his wife, Juanita, of Eastville; a great niece, Stephanie D. Zodun and her husband, Mike, of Belle Haven; a great nephew, Jay W. Diem and his wife, Heather, of Belle Haven; five great-great nieces and nephews, Madison Diem, Tyler Zodun, Abigail Zodun, Ashley Zodun and Sarah Diem, all of Belle Haven; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Eastville Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Peter Surran officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019
