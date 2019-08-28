Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke United Methodist Church
8034 Levin Dashiell Road
Hebron, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke United Methodist Church
8034 Levin Dashiell Road
Hebron, MD
Maurice Deon Winder


1963 - 2019
Maurice Deon Winder Obituary
Maurice Deon Winder

Salisbury - Maurice Deon (Reesie, Reese) Winder, 56, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born here, he was the son of the late Robert Edward, Sr. and Hattie Elaine (Coulbourn) Winder.

Maurice was a lifetime associate with the former Teen Adult Center, now Dove Pointe in Salisbury, MD.

He was also a lifetime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Hebron, MD, where he was an acolyte.

His survivors include one sister: Deborah Elaine Winder of Salisbury, MD and a host of cousins and extended family.

Besides his parents, a brother: Robert Edward Winder, Jr., died in 2001.

A funeral service will be held 11:00a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 8034 Levin Dashiell Road, Hebron, MD 21830. Interment will be in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.

Friends may view at Jolley Memorial Chapel, 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD, Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:30p.m., and on Saturday at the church, one hour prior to service.

Send condolences to www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019
