New Church - Maurice K. Purnell, 49, of New Church, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Maurice was the son of Janice Mae Collins and the late Henry Purnell. He was affectionately known as "Moe" by his family and friends. Maurice served our country in the Army National Guard for a short period of time. He worked at Tyson Foods in transportation for twenty-five years until his health began to fail. He married his sweetheart, Mary Bell, on June 26, 2010.

Private graveside services were held at Groton Community Cemetery, in Messongo, Virginia, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating.

Moe leaves to mourn his loss: his mother, Janice Purnell; father-in-law, John Bell; two daughters, Tyneisha Purnell and Michelle Bell; three sons, Maurice Purnell, Jr., Maurkice Purnell, and Akeem Bell; four grandchildren; three sisters, Dawn Holden, Angel Fooks, and Nakechia Brockington; five brothers, Marvin Purnell, Michael Marshall, Leroy Townsend, Patrick Holden and Dalton Milbourne; two brothers-in-law; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 20, 2020
