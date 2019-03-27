Resources
Salisbury - May Nishimoto, 67, of Salisbury, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on November 20, 1951 in Quincy, FL, she was the daughter of the late Curtis & Helen Colvin.

May moved to Salisbury in 1983 to join the chicken industry where she was a self-employed chick sexor.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Roy.

She is survived by her daughter, Dotty; granddaughter, Shelby; great-grandchildren, Cristofer & Juliana all of Salisbury; a brother; Melvin Colvin of Bainbridge, GA and nieces and nephews.

All services are private.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
