Westover - Melinda Isabel Russell (Mindy), 52, of Westover MD passed away suddenly April 18th, 2020. She was born Oct. 7th 1967 to John and Mary Russell (predeceased) Mindy was a graduate of Penns Grove High class of '86. Mindy loved the beach and was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She is survived by her longtime companion Danny Catlin , Her three daughters Heather Russell, Jenna Joseph, Miranda Kidd and their father Douglas Kidd her grandchildren Joey, Nevaeh, C.J. and Alvin. Brothers and Sisters Lynne & Ted Konopka, John & Roleen Russell, (predeceased) Roni Azeka, James & Patricia Russell, Timothy Russell, her twin Cindy & John LaTourneau and a host of nieces and nephews that loved her.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
