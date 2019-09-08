Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Moose Lodge
Snow Hill Rd
Melvin Adams Silwick


1931 - 2019
Melvin Adams Silwick Obituary
Melvin Adams Silwick

Salisbury - Melvin Adams Silwick passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at home. Born November 30, 1931 in Baltimore to the late Adam Silwick and Emma Smith. He was a Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Silwick; his children, Melvin (Mary) Donna (Walt), Tina (Tim), and Kenny (Roxanne). He was preceded in death by his two sisters, one brother, his son, David, and grandson, Timmy. He is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren. His wife's children, Shirley, Little, James (Teresa), Judy (Bob), Carolyn, and Jeff (BJ).

He retired from Carling National Brewery. He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, cowboy shows, and putting puzzles together. He belonged to the Moose, Redman, VFW, and American Legion.

There will be a memorial service at the Moose Lodge on Snow Hill Rd on September 14, 2019 at 1:30PM.

Please make donations to Coastal Hospice in Melvin Silwicks name.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
