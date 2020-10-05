1/1
Melvin Hall Jr.
Melvin Hall Jr

SALISBURY - Melvin Hall Jr, 73, of Salisbury passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, surrounded by his family. Born on June 13, 1947 in Baltimore MD, he was the son of the late Charlotte House of Baltimore and Melvin Hall Sr. of Rhode Island.

Melvin was a long time truckdriver, but his biggest passion was being an umpire. He was an umpire for both baseball and softball for over 35 years and he was really involved in the Pony League in Salisbury. He umpired for the little league baseball World Series and the little league softball World Series.

He was preceded in death by his sister Sheila Harding of Baltimore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Hall of Salisbury; son, Branden Hall (Tabitha) of Frankford DE; 2 daughters, Stephanie Preston (Scott), Tracy Pryor (Michael Washington) of Salisbury; brother, George Hall of Baltimore; sister, Trudy Hall of Florida; 6 grandchildren, Christian, Stephen, Hunter, Scott Jr, Lauren and Brayden; 2 great grandchildren, Tristian and Jaxson; several nieces and nephews; his best friend Al Truitt of Salisbury.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in, Salisbury MD. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
