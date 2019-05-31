Melvin Lewis Tingle



Salisbury - Melvin Lewis Tingle, 76, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Elmer B. Tingle, Sr. and Mildred Phillips Tingle.



"Mel" was a graduate of Wicomico High School and had previously worked for Thurston's Studio, McMillan Brothers, and most recently had retired from Piedmont Airlines at the Wicomico County Airport in 2008. He was a very private person and liked going to auctions and yard sales.



Melvin is survived by his 3 siblings, Eleanor Tingle Kenney, Elmer "Bob" Tingle, Jr. & his wife, Shirley, and Phillip "Jim" James Tingle, all of Salisbury.



Following cremation, services will be private by the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.