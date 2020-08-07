Melvin Nock

Melvin NockPainter - Melvin L. Nock, 70, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.Born in Melfa, Virginia, Melvin was the son of the late Willie and Elizabeth B. Nock. He was affectionately known as "Shorty Pop" by his family and friends. Melvin worked for Public Works in Accomac, Virginia for twenty years. Upon retirement, he became a taxi, daycare provider and health care provider.Funeral services were held at the Burton's Cemetery, Melfa, Virginia on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11AM, with Rev. Percy James officiating.Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Emma of twenty years; four daughters, Melvina Nock, Vachella Nock, Tyisha Griffin, and Danika Hughes; one son, Markivus Mapp; Torres Colona, Derrick Colona, Marvis Colona, and Jarvis Colonia, whom were like sons to him; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Maggie Nock; three brothers, James Nock, Leroy Nock and Purnell Nock; two aunts; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of relatives and special friends.Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.