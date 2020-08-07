1/
Melvin Nock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Nock

Painter - Melvin L. Nock, 70, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Melfa, Virginia, Melvin was the son of the late Willie and Elizabeth B. Nock. He was affectionately known as "Shorty Pop" by his family and friends. Melvin worked for Public Works in Accomac, Virginia for twenty years. Upon retirement, he became a taxi, daycare provider and health care provider.

Funeral services were held at the Burton's Cemetery, Melfa, Virginia on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11AM, with Rev. Percy James officiating.

Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Emma of twenty years; four daughters, Melvina Nock, Vachella Nock, Tyisha Griffin, and Danika Hughes; one son, Markivus Mapp; Torres Colona, Derrick Colona, Marvis Colona, and Jarvis Colonia, whom were like sons to him; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Maggie Nock; three brothers, James Nock, Leroy Nock and Purnell Nock; two aunts; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of relatives and special friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved