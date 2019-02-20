Services
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
(757) 665-5153
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin T. "Tommy" Taylor


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin T. "Tommy" Taylor Obituary
Melvin T. "Tommy" Taylor

Parksley - Mr. Melvin Thomas "Tommy" Taylor, 85, husband of the late Dorothy Ayres Taylor and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. Born June 21, 1933 in Mears, VA, he was the son of the late Melvin C. Taylor and Helen Godwin Taylor.

Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Army and later retired from the former John W. Taylor Packing Company, where he worked as a label room foreman for many years. As a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, Tommy was very active, having served as Deacon, Trustee, and on the Property Committee.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters and their husbands, Betty Taylor Harris (Fred) and Mildred Elizabeth Taylor Williams (Roy), and infant sister, Betty Taylor. Tommy is survived by his nieces and nephew, Faith Maddox and husband John of Hallwood, VA, Fred Harris and wife Roxie of Florida, and Beth Lafferty of Bloxom; and their families.

Funeral services were conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. John Maddox and Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 278, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tribes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.