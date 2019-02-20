|
|
Melvin T. "Tommy" Taylor
Parksley - Mr. Melvin Thomas "Tommy" Taylor, 85, husband of the late Dorothy Ayres Taylor and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. Born June 21, 1933 in Mears, VA, he was the son of the late Melvin C. Taylor and Helen Godwin Taylor.
Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Army and later retired from the former John W. Taylor Packing Company, where he worked as a label room foreman for many years. As a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, Tommy was very active, having served as Deacon, Trustee, and on the Property Committee.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters and their husbands, Betty Taylor Harris (Fred) and Mildred Elizabeth Taylor Williams (Roy), and infant sister, Betty Taylor. Tommy is survived by his nieces and nephew, Faith Maddox and husband John of Hallwood, VA, Fred Harris and wife Roxie of Florida, and Beth Lafferty of Bloxom; and their families.
Funeral services were conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. John Maddox and Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 278, Bloxom, VA 23308.
Memory tribes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019