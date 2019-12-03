|
Meredith "Russell" Orndorff
Salisbury - Meredith Russell Orndorff went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. Russell was the son of the late Wilbert Orndorff and Lois Taylor Schwartz. He graduated from Delmar High School in 1964. He served 29 years in the United States Air Force, 512th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base (4 years active and 25 reserves). He worked for Chesapeake Utilities for 37 years and was a member of the Salisbury Gun Club. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, going to slots and loved putting together puzzles.
Russell is survived by his wife Linda. They were married for 49 years. Also survived by his daughter Hope of Miami, FL; son Scott of Columbia, MD; sisters Sandra Bradford and Heidi Bradshaw; granddaughter Caitlin Smullen of Miami, FL; special friends Linda and Donald Shockley; many friends at the Salisbury Gun Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Russell's memory may be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church - Fruitland Campus, 620 W Main St, Fruitland, MD 21826 or Salisbury Gun Club, 32240 Dagsboro Rd, Parsonsburg, MD 21849.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00pm until 1:00pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Tom Bunting and Pastor Dana Stauffer. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019