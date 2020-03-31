Resources
More Obituaries for Mervin Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervin James Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mervin James Byrd Obituary
Mervin James Byrd

Snow Hill - Mervin James Byrd, 88, of Snow Hill passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. Mervin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ann Taylor Byrd; his three children, Phil Byrd (Debbie) of Salisbury, Maryland, Tom Byrd (Daisy) of Richmond, Virginia and Nancy Wickham (Charles) of Dover, Delaware, eight grandchildren and a great grandson. Mervin was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Ernest Byrd. He served in the US Army after graduating from Atlantic High School. Mervin retired from Moore's Business Forms in 1997 where he worked for 40 years. Mervin was regular front row attendee at the Snow Hill Thursday night auctions. He also enjoyed woodworking making items for his children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 83, Snow Hill MD 21863 or a .
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -