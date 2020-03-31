|
|
Mervin James Byrd
Snow Hill - Mervin James Byrd, 88, of Snow Hill passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. Mervin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ann Taylor Byrd; his three children, Phil Byrd (Debbie) of Salisbury, Maryland, Tom Byrd (Daisy) of Richmond, Virginia and Nancy Wickham (Charles) of Dover, Delaware, eight grandchildren and a great grandson. Mervin was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Ernest Byrd. He served in the US Army after graduating from Atlantic High School. Mervin retired from Moore's Business Forms in 1997 where he worked for 40 years. Mervin was regular front row attendee at the Snow Hill Thursday night auctions. He also enjoyed woodworking making items for his children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 83, Snow Hill MD 21863 or a .
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020